In this report, the Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Research Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Research Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) is a device which converts the alternating current (AC) distributed by electric utilities to the direct current (DC) needed to recharge the battery of electric vehicle. There are a number of different types of battery chargers based on the way they control the charging rate and whether installed on the electric vehicles, such as on-board and off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC). Generally, the former has a small power, while off-board is large and has power more than 30 KW.

The global electric vehicle charger (EVC) market developed rapidly in the past five years, now United States, China and Western Europe are dominated the EVC market, especially in China, now has been the largest market of electric vehicle and EVC. In addition, China, United States, India and major European countries have planned to expand the electric vehicle market; this will give a big boost to the EVC market.

The major electric vehicle charger (EVC) producers are mainly distributed in United States, UK, France, Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Portugal and China, like Chargepoint, Leviton, Blink Charging, General Electric, AeroVironment and Clipper Creek are dominating the North America; ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, IES Synergy, Chargemaster(Elektromotive), Efacec, DBT-CEV and Pod Point are dominating the Europe market.

In future, the global market will be more competitive, and some giants may expand their market market position through mergers and acquisitions, such as Chargemaster purchased Elektromotive in 2017.

The global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market is valued at 1790 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Chargepoint(US)

ABB(Switzerland)

Eaton(Ireland)

Leviton(US)

Blink Charging(US)

Schneider Electric(France)

Siemens(Germany)

General Electric(US)

AeroVironment(US)

IES Synergy(France)

Chargemaster(Elektromotive)

Efacec (Portugal)

Clipper Creek(US)

DBT-CEV(France)

Pod Point(UK)

BYD(China)

NARI(China)

Xuji Group(China)

Potivio(China)

Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

Wanbang(China)

Qingdao Telaidian(China)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Charging

Commercial Charging

Workplace Charging

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

