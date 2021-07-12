Global Three-Wheeler (3W) Goods Carrier Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Three-Wheeler (3W) Goods Carrier market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Three-Wheeler (3W) Goods Carrier market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The 3Ws are mostly used as a means of public transport and goods carriage for short to medium distances in regions where less public transport, underdeveloped logistics operations, and low disposable income prevails. Developing and underdeveloped nations like India, China, other Asian countries, and some Latin American and African countries are the major markets for 3W goods carrier. The demand for 3Ws in these countries is high, as they are a cost-effective means of transportation.

The low operational and maintenance costs of 3W goods carriers as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The 3W goods carriers are the cheapest mode of goods transportation that allows small logistic firms and individual end-users to adopt such vehicles over four-wheeler minitrucks. In addition to being equipped with components and accessories that are designed to have a long life, 3W goods carriers involve less operational costs and ownership, which will in turn, fuel their sales during the forecast period.

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the 3W goods carrier market in the coming years is the growth of the electric powertrain 3W. Though the market is currently dominated by the traditional ICE vehicles, the coming years will witness an increased adoption of electric vehicles especially in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia. This will mainly attribute to the implementation of polices and subsidies provided by various governments to increase the sales and manufacturing of electric three-wheelers.

APAC was the major revenue contributor to the market during 2017. With the introduction of electric and CNG-based 3Ws and less-stringent regulations over these fuel types, the export of 3W goods carriers from China and India to the rest of the Asian countries witnessed a significant increase in the recent years. Though factors such as the ban on new registrations of 3Ws in countries such as Bangkok and the adoption of low cost four-wheel minitrucks for goods transportations in several Asian countries will result in a decline in the region’s market shares, it will continue to dominate the market throughout the next four years as well.

