Healthcare Cyber Security Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026 | Key Players are Cisco Systems Inc, FireEye Inc, IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Lockheed Martin Corporation

According to Publisher, the Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market is accounted for $6.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $36.88 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cloud services, and rising cases of healthcare cyber-attacks are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, shortage of trained professionals is hindering the market growth.

Cisco Systems Inc, FireEye Inc, IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MacAfee Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sensato, Symantec Corporation, Medigate, Trend Micro Incorporated, Fortified Health Security and Imperva.

Regions Covered:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Security Measures Covered:

– Application security

– Network security

– Other Security Measures

Deployments Covered:

– Cloud-based

– On-premises

Type of Threats Covered:

– Distributed Denial-of-Service [DDos]

– Malware & Spyware

– Phishing and Spear-phishing

– Ransomware

– Other Type of Threats

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Executive Summary Preface Market Trend Analysis Porters Five Force Analysis Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Type Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Application Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Geography Key Developments Company Profiling

