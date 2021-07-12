know the details about C5ISR Market including Opportunity, trends, Growth rate, Segment and Forecast 2022

Increase in use of unmanned platforms, rise in need for integrated solutions, growth in global terrorism and security concerns due to territorial conflicts drive the C5ISR market. In the current warfighting environment, the need for advanced communications and information technologies have increased drastically and act as a force multiplier for soldiers. It allows the military to have a better orientation during the war, helps in adequate decision making, and to attack more precisely on the opponents.

No single component can deal efficiently with the new security challenges, and therefore, it is required to develop and integrate command, control, communications, computers, combat, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) technologies that enable the cyber dominance effective for the networked warfighters.

The world C5ISR market is segmented based on its application, type and geography. By application, it is divided into command, control, communications, computers, combat, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. By type, the market is segmented into land, naval, and airborne. Further, by geography, it is categorized into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Brazil).

The key companies profiled in this report are Thales Group, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon Company.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the C5ISR market along with current trends and future estimations, and dynamics to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis

Porter’s Five Forces analytical model illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of the suppliers operating in the market

Value chain analysis signifies the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: C5ISR Market By Type

Chapter 5. C5isr Market By Application

Chapter 6 C5ISR Market By Geography

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

