New Report Presents in-depth analysis of Automotive Trailer Market 2019 including leading segment and key players

Automotive trailers are unpowered vehicles dragged by powered vehicles, which are used to transport goods and commodities. Industrial growth in the emerging economies and rise in manufacturing activities have a positive impact on the demand for automotive trailers. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market with reference to the trailer types.

Reduction in cost in terms of fuel consumption & emission, extra carriage capacity of the automotive trailers, and their environment-friendly nature drive the growth of the market. However, high maintenance cost and reduced resale value restrain the market growth. On the contrary, the development of the transportation and logistics industry is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global automotive trailer market is segmented into trailer type, axle type, vehicle type, and region. Based on trailer type, the market is categorized into dry van, box trailer, flatbed, tripper, refrigerated trailer, and others. Depending on axle type, it is bifurcated into single axle and tandem axle. By vehicle type, it is classified into two-wheeler, passenger car, and commercial vehicle. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd, Schmitz Cargobull Aktiengesellschaft, Wabash National Corporation, Great Dane, Dennison Trailers Ltd., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Hyundai Motor Group, Humbaur GmbH, Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd., and Bckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global automotive trailer market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Automotive Trailer Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Automotive Trailer Market Analysis- Global Analysis Automotive Trailer Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Trailer Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Axle Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Vehicle Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Automotive Trailer Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

