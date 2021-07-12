Offshore Drilling Market Expected to Reach $152.47 billion by 2026 – Schlumberger, Halliburton, Halliburton, Saipem, KCA, Archer

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Offshore Drilling Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

According to Publisher, the Global Offshore Drilling Market is accounted for $79.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $152.47 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Some of the important aspects that driven the market growth are huge investments on new offshore reserves and increasing demand for oil and gas. However, the growth of offshore drilling market is inhibited by the regulations regarding environment and low oil prices. One of the major opportunities is the Arctic Discoveries.

Offshore drilling is a mechanically held procedure where a well is bored below the seabed. It is normally done in order to see the sights for and consequently take out petroleum that lie in rock that are formed under the seabed. Generally, it represents penetrating exercises on the mainland rack anyway the term can likewise be connected to boring in lakes, inshore waters and inland oceans.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the high in this market during the forecast period. Latest discoveries of oil & gas in the offshore basins in East Asia, Australia region, and China Sea and high demand from China and India are likely to force the in this market. That demand will lead to promote exploration and production in the region, with the ever-rising demand for oil and gas in that region the market is expected to achieve high growth.

Some of the key players in the market include Schlumberger Ltd., Halliburton Co., Fluor Corporation, Baker Hughes Inc., Transocean Ltd., Ensco PLC., Seadrill Ltd., Noble Corporation, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Rowan, Saipem, Weatherford International Ltd., Stena Drilling, China Oil Field Services Ltd, Nabors Industries Ltd, Fred. Olsen Energy, KCA Deutag, Parker Drilling, Maersk Drilling, Scientific Drilling International, Paragon Offshore PLC, Archer Limited and Superior Energy Services.

