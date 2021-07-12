Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market Expected To Grow Till 2025: Fujitsu Ltd. Huawei Technologies Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, ADVA Optical Networking, Infinera, Ciena

To formulate this Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market report, detailed market analysis has been performed with the inputs from industry experts. In this era of globalization, the whole world is the marketplace and hence businesses seek to adopt a global market research report. Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. This market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business. This Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market report helps to identify trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics and accordingly interpret marketing, promotional and sales strategies for business growth and an utmost success.

Optical Transport Network (OTN) as defined by ITU provides a network wide outline which adds traditional SONET (Synchronous Optical Network) and SDH (Synchronous Digital Hierarchy) features to WDM equipment which is also known as Wavelength Switched Optical Network (WSON) equipment. This digital hierarchy is used on both WDM/WSOM and TDM devices for the functions such as transport, supervision, multiplexing, management, routing, and survivability. Asia-pacific had higher procurement of WDMs globally, however every region was observed to have consistent year on year deployments. Some of the key operators in Asia-pacific region were China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom. The other parts of geography excluding china had 13% Y-o-Y growth rate for WDM deployments. Huawei, Ciena, ZTE and Nokia had market share of 25%, 15%, 12% and 11% respectively by the end of four quarters. The optical transport network market region is expected to witness growth in the coming years.

Market Insights

Demand for Optics in China will make it Leader the Market

Optical equipment spending in China increased dramatically. Deployment of coherent 100G ports doubled from that of the previous year. 2017 seems to bring even more rapid change, as Huawei and ZTE use new component technologies and the deployment of 100G moves to the regional level. Chinese optical equipment spending continued to surge, with a year-on-year growth of 20%, as coherent 100G deployment marched forward. Chinese equipment companies anticipate further growth through 2017, with an acceleration in metro WDM deployment next year. Also, development in infrastructure of china including optical networking projects are driving OTN market in the country. More than 120 million households in China is enjoying fiber broadband connections. Subsequently, driving the growth for optical transport network market in the coming years.

Communication service providers is bolstering the demand for optical transport networks globally

The global demand for fast and reliable internet connection is constantly increasing, and it has propelled further to develop fuel sources across the globe. The rising use of M2M connections that support Internet of Things (IoT) applications and electronic devices in consumer segment will boost the market further in coming year. IoT innovations in connected home, connected healthcare, smart cars/transportation and a host of other next-generation M2M services are driving this incremental growth. Video streaming and communication will also be one of the prime factor in OTN market growth and will continue to dominate IP traffic and overall Internet traffic growth. Thus, the growing number of communication service providers in optical transport network market is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

