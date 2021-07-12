Prefilled syringes Market Expected to Reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025 – Gerresheimer, Schott, Becton, Vetter, Weigao, Nipro

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Prefilled syringes Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Global prefilled syringes market to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025.

Global prefilled syringes market valued approximately USD 4.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.1 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Ease of administration and reduced risk of contamination offered by these devices over the conventional delivery systems such as vial and ampoules are the key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of prefilled syringes globally.

On the basis of segmentation, the prefilled syringes market is segmented into material, type and design. The material segment of global prefilled syringes market is classified into glass-based and plastic based. Glass based prefilled syringes held major share in 2016. However, the demand for plastic based prefilled syringes are increasing due to increasing awareness among healthcare practitioners and physicians to reduce medication errors as it offers clarity which is helpful to reduce medication errors. Based on type segment, the market is diversified into safety prefilled syringes and conventional prefilled syringes. On the basis of design segment, the market is classified into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes and customized prefilled syringes.

The regional analysis of prefilled syringes market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America and Europe have occupied major share in the global prefilled syringe market, followed by Asia Pacific. The major reason for the dominance of Europe and North America is the constant increase in geriatric population, demand for quality healthcare, increasing trend of home-based treatment coupled with high healthcare expenditure in these regions that has facilitated wide adoption of prefilled syringes.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

