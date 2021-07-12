Recent Research: Detailed Analysis on 3D Time-of-Flight Sensor Market Size with Forecast to 2027 – Adafruit, AMS AG, Keyence, Melexis, Sony, STMicroelectronics

The global 3D time-of-flight sensor market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as half-QQVGA ToF image sensor, QVGA ToF image sensor, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as consumer electronics, automotive, machine vision and industrial automation, robotics and drone, entertainment, and others.

The “Global 3D Time-of-Flight Sensor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D time-of-flight sensor market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global 3D time-of-flight sensor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D time-of-flight sensor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key 3D time-of-flight sensor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Adafruit

– ams AG

– Brookman Technology

– ifm electronic gmbh

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Keyence Corporation

– Melexis

– Sony Corporation

– STMicroelectronics

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

The 3D time-of-flight sensor uses the time-of-flight principle to measure the distance between the sensor and the nearest surface. It measures the time elapsed between the wave pulse emission to its reflection off an object and its return to the sensor. The sensors are widely being used for 3D imaging technology and highly accurate distance mapping. The integration of this imaging technology in electronic gadgets is likely to gain prominence in the coming years.

The 3D time-of-flight sensor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to its robustness and wear-free design coupled with an increasing use of the technology in mobile cameras. Moreover, increasing applicability in robotics and monitoring is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the reluctance in the adoption of new technologies may hamper market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the demand from various end-use industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare is expected to showcase significant opportunities for the growth of the 3D time-of-flight sensor market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 3D time-of-flight sensor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 3D time-of-flight sensor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting 3D time-of-flight sensor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the 3D time-of-flight sensor market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the 3D time-of-flight sensor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The market players from 3D time-of-flight sensor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 3D time-of-flight sensor in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the 3D time-of-flight sensor market.

