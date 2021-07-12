Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027 According to a New Research Report by Curtiss-Wright, DVG Automation, Macron Dynamics, MISUMI Group, Moog, Rotomation

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The demand for robotics and automation actuators is on the rise on account of the emergence of the industrial revolution, industry 4.0. Industries are increasingly adopting automation for various process and manufacturing operations. Rapid industrialization in the developing region in the Asia Pacific are expected to create a favorable market landscape for the industry players during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The robotics and automation actuators market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period owing to as a surge in demand for robotic systems coupled with demand for industrial automation. Technological developments in the product is yet another factor propelling market growth. However, the high installation cost for low-volume production purposes is expected to inhibit the growth of the robotics and automation actuators market in the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid adoption of advanced actuators across different industry verticals is expected to create opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of robotics and automation actuators market with detailed market segmentation by type, actuation, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global robotics and automation actuators market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading robotics and automation actuators market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global robotics and automation actuators market is segmented on the basis of type, actuation, application, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as linear and rotary. By actuation, the market is segmented as electric, hydraulic, pneumatic, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as robotics, process automation, and service robots. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, chemicals and materials, engineering and construction, energy and utilities, food and beverages, and others.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the robotics and automation actuators market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from robotics and automation actuators market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for robotics and automation actuators in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the robotics and automation actuators market.

The report also includes the profiles of key robotics and automation actuators companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Curtiss-Wright Corporation

– DVG Automation S.p.A.

– Macron Dynamics Inc.

– MISUMI Group Inc.

– Moog Inc.

– Rotomation

– SKF Motion Technologies

– SMC Corporation

– Thomson Industries, Inc.

– Tolomatic, Inc.

Table of Contents:

