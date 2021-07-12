Savory Yogurt Foods Market Based On, Supply Chain Analysis, Price Analysis, Industry News, Gross Margin and Porters Five Force Analysis by Fast Forward Research

Market Overview

The wide variety of options available and continually being developed for the market have made flavored yogurt extremely popular, particularly among consumers who are looking for healthy options.

Increasing awareness regarding types of yogurt and the innovative product offerings in developed countries have motivated the growth of the savory yogurt foods market. Rising disposable incomes, growing trend for preference toward healthy food items and the benefits offered by the product are some other drivers of sales. Yogurt is consumed by many cultures in one form or the others and is considered healthy for its protein and calcium content. However, in some parts of the world where dairy has not been traditionally consumed, there may not be a strong preference for the item flavored yogurt products, and various other types prove to be more palatable, thus promoting growth. The market is highly competitive, and as a result prompts the development of innovative products, which is expected to provide steady market growth in the years to come.

Key Players Review

Leading Key Players of Savory Yogurt Foods Market are

Wallaby Yogurt Company,

Blue Hill Inc.,

Chobani LLC,

The Icelandic Milk and SKYR Corporation,

Noose

Fage International S.A.

Latest Industry News

OLYMPIANA TSANTILA, of Greece, has launched the first authentic Greek yogurt in the USA. The launch of this product has raised the question of authenticity of existing yogurt products under a similar banner. OLYMPIYANA’S Greek yogurt is authentically produced in Northern Greece and shipped to the US on a weekly basis.

Swiss dairy group, Emmi, has collaborated with a German company, MYMUESLI and launched four organic, low-sugar drinks and yogurts. The yogurt items contain add-ins such as cereal, seeds, and granola.

The U.A. E’s AGATHIA Group has launched “YOP” & “Petit Filous.” These drinkable yogurts have added Vitamin D & Calcium and are available in three distinct fruit flavors.

Market Segment

The global savory yogurt market has been segmented broadly based on product, type, and region. By product, the market has been segmented into fruit-flavored foods, drinks, vegetable flavored foods, desserts, and others. By type, the market has been segmented into strained, unstrained, flavored, low fat and full-fat yogurt. By region, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Globally, the Americas lead the market with the U.S making the largest contribution to the region’s leading market position. Many prominent market leaders are present in this region. Moreover, these manufacturers offer a wide variety in their products in terms of flavors and types of yogurt. Investments in research and development in the U.S has resulted in innovative yogurt flavors and intelligent packaging thus boosting sales for yogurt.

Europe is another leading market and is expected to grow significantly during the assessment period. Yogurt in its various forms in consumed traditionally in Scandinavian countries. Additionally, yogurt is commonly viewed as a healthy option for snacks or breakfast making it a popular choice and promoting sales of the product in this region.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. In South East Asian countries such as India, yogurt is a traditionally consumed food item. Producers have started to introduce flavored yogurt of various types as consumers have become more aware, thus raising demand for these items. In countries where yogurt and dairy products are not traditionally prevalent, flavored yogurts have achieved popularity as they make the product more palatable and interesting by combining familiar local flavors. The availability of many opportunities for market expansion is expected to motivate growth.