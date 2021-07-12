Service Delivery Automation Market to Witness an Optimistic Growth During 2019-2025 | IBM, Uipath SRL, Ipsoft, Blue Prism, Nice Systems, Celaton, Openspan, Genfour

Service delivery automation refers to using technology to replace a series of human actions in a business or IT process. It is used for various purposes such as searching websites for pertinent information, checking for unusual patterns in transactions, administering database, administer purchase order and invoices and others. The major drivers for the growth in the service delivery automation market are the enhanced productivity and advanced productivity and efficiency achieved due to the automation process. Evolving technologies such as robotic process automation and artificial intelligence will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

Service Delivery Automation can be applied to gather pertinent information in the websites, manage to administer purchase orders and invoices, check for remarkable patterns in transactions and delete IDs & passwords among others. On the basis of Organization Size, small and medium-sized enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the predicted period owing to the rising number of small and medium-sized enterprises adopting SDA. It helps SMEs to raise efficiency by replacing cyclic tasks with the automated process, thus saving cost on additional labor requirement.

Some of the key players of Service Delivery Automation Market:

IBM, Uipath SRL, Ipsoft, Blue Prism, Xerox Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., Celaton Limited, Openspan Inc., Automation Anywhere Inc., and Genfour Ltd.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Service Delivery Automation Market with detailed market segmentation by type, organization size, verticals and geography. The global service delivery automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Analysis by Type: IT Process Automation and Business Process Automation

Market Analysis by Organization Size: Large Enterprise and SME’s

Market Analysis by Verticals: BFSI, Travel & Hospitality and Telecommunications & Media

