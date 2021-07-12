Shipping Containers Market to Hit $12,083 Million and Reflecting Size Expansion at 4.5% CAGR by 2023 with W&K Containers, YMC Container Solutions, China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd., Jindo Co. Ltd., CXIC GROUP,

The global shipping containers market was valued at $8,705 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $12,083 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2023. Containers are designed to be lifted vertically from above by cranes and transferred from ship to shore and between other forms of transport such as trains and lorries, to carry cargo. Therefore they need to have strength in the top corners where they are engaged by the twist locks of a container lifting crane. The corner castings in the top corners of the container are therefore points of strength.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013237



Companies Covered in this Report are:

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

TLS Offshore Containers International

CXIC GROUP

A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK GROUP

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

Dong Fang International Asset Management Ltd.

W&K Containers, Inc.

YMC Container Solutions

China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd.

Jindo Co. Ltd.

Shipping containers are driven by improvement in transportation services, growth of seaborne trade, increase in number of manufacturing facilities, availability of low cost labor in China, and increase in demand for efficient transportation modules across the globe. Variation in prices of steel, and slow economic growth in countries such as China and certain European countries impede the market growth. Implementation of development programs by government organizations are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the stakeholders of this market such as system integrators, container manufacturers, and component providers.

The market segmentation is based on size of container, product type, and geography. The size of container segment is further classified into small containers (20 feet), large containers (40 feet), and high cube containers (40 feet). The product type segment is bifurcated into dry storage container, flat rack container, refrigerated container, special purpose container, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, The Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY BENEFITS

The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the global shipping containers market.

The market projections from 2015 to 2023 are included along with the impacting factors.

The report also offers quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013237

MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY SIZE OF CONTAINER

Small Container (20 feet)

Large Container (40 feet)

High Cube Container (40 feet)

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Dry Storage Container

Flat Rack Container

Refrigerated Container

Special Purpose Container

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Other players in value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

CMA CGM Group

Sea Box Inc.

Tempohousing

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876