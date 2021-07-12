Small Drones Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Thales Group, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Turkish Aerospace Industries, SAAB AB, Micro Drones, Northrop Grumman

The “Global Small Drones Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the small drones industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global small drones market with detailed market segmentation by type, propulsion type, end user, and geography.

The airborne drones have gained immense popularity over the decades. Initially, the drones were developed for the military purpose, however, with the advent of drones for the usage in commercial applications, the market for drones witnessed exponential growth trajectory.

In recent years, the technology leaders along with several aerospace companies are introducing miniaturized technologies, which is attracting several commercial consumers, defense forces and law enforcement agencies across the globe.

Leading Key Players

1. Lockheed Martin Corporation

2. Boeing

3. Thales Group

4. Elbit Systems Ltd.

5. Israel Aerospace Industries

6. Turkish Aerospace Industries

7. SAAB AB

8. Micro Drones

9. Northrop Grumman Corporation

10. DJI

This factor is a key driving factor for the small drones market. Another factor catalyzing the growth of small drones market is the increasing application in maritime patrol by the defense forces and homeland security teams. In recent years, several well-established parcel delivery service companies use small UAVs to deliver the consignment within a short span of time.

The procurement of small UAV in the parcel delivery industry is increasing, and as a result, the small drones market is escalating year on year. The manufacturers of small drones are constantly upgrading their technologies to increase the payload, which is anticipated to boost the small drones market in the coming years.

The global small drones market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The small drones market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The small drones market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global small drones market based on type, propulsion type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall small drones market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The small drones market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report on small drones market analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides region wise exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The small drones market report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

