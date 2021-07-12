Telecom Analytics Market 2019: Development, Opportunity, Growth by Top Key Players – Wipro, Informatica, SAP, Teradata, Microsoft , Oracle , IBM, EMC, Hewlett-Packard Company, Accenture

Telecom analytics solutions helps companies to improve on the process and operations visibility, help them to predict market trend and behavior, which will ultimately help users to align, modify and prepare marketing, operations strategy which can result into improved operational efficiency and operation costs.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Telecom Analytics Market along with detailed segmentation of market by type and applications five major geographical regions. Global Telecom Analytics market is expected to witness decent growth during the forecast period due to growing needs for revenue management and increasing customer management.

Key players profiled in the report include Wipro Limited, Informatica Corp., SAP AG, Teradata Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company and Accenture Plc. Among others

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global Telecom Analytics market

-To analyze and forecast the global Telecom Analytics market on the basis of type and applications

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Telecom Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key Telecom Analytics players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

