Telecom Expense Management Market Research Report 2019: Industry Analysis With IBM, Accenture, Tangoe, CGI, Comview, Cimpl, Calero, Avotus, Asentinel, Valicom
The role of Expense Management solutions are used by enterprises to reduce the costs of managing the telecom infrastructures. The cost of providing services to the end customer and infrastructure management has put price pressures for the telecom service providers recently. In an era of drastic competition of capturing the market with maximum number of subscribers, companies are striving hard to find out solutions that reduce their costs and maximize their profitability.
The report aims to provide an overview of Global Telecom Expense Management Market along with detailed segmentation of market by solutions, business model, end-users and five major geographical regions. Global Telecom Expense Management market is expected to witness aggressive growth during the forecast period due to rising needs of better services on customer’s side and maximizing Average Revenue Per-User (ARPU) with minimized operational costs at the communication service provider’s side.
Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Accenture, Tangoe, CGI, Comview LLC, Cimpl, Calero Software LLC, Avotus, Asentinel and Valicom.
The objectives of this report are as follows:
-To provide overview of the global telecom Expense Management market
-To analyze and forecast the global telecom Expense Management market on the basis of solutions, business model, end-users
-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall telecom Expense Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries
-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend
-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions
-To profiles key telecom Expense Management players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies
Table of Content
1 Introduction
2 Key Takeaways
3 Telecom Expense Management Market Landscape
4 Telecom Expense Management Market – Key Industry Dynamics
5 Telecom Expense Management Market Analysis- Global
6 Telecom Expense Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Solutions
7 Telecom Expense Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Business Model
8 Telecom Expense Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-users
9 Telecom Expense Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis
10 Industry Landscape
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Telecom Expense Management Market, Key Company Profiles
12.1 IBM Corporation
12.2 Accenture
12.3 Valicom
12.4 Asentinel
12.5 Avotus
12.6 Calero Software LLC
12.7 Cimpl
12.8 Comview LLC
12.9 Tangoe
12.10 CGI
13 Appendix
