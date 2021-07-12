Telecom Expense Management Market Research Report 2019: Industry Analysis With IBM, Accenture, Tangoe, CGI, Comview, Cimpl, Calero, Avotus, Asentinel, Valicom

The role of Expense Management solutions are used by enterprises to reduce the costs of managing the telecom infrastructures. The cost of providing services to the end customer and infrastructure management has put price pressures for the telecom service providers recently. In an era of drastic competition of capturing the market with maximum number of subscribers, companies are striving hard to find out solutions that reduce their costs and maximize their profitability.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Telecom Expense Management Market along with detailed segmentation of market by solutions, business model, end-users and five major geographical regions. Global Telecom Expense Management market is expected to witness aggressive growth during the forecast period due to rising needs of better services on customer’s side and maximizing Average Revenue Per-User (ARPU) with minimized operational costs at the communication service provider’s side.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW0001554795/sample

Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Accenture, Tangoe, CGI, Comview LLC, Cimpl, Calero Software LLC, Avotus, Asentinel and Valicom.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global telecom Expense Management market

-To analyze and forecast the global telecom Expense Management market on the basis of solutions, business model, end-users

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall telecom Expense Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key telecom Expense Management players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW0001554795/discount

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Telecom Expense Management Market Landscape

4 Telecom Expense Management Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Telecom Expense Management Market Analysis- Global

6 Telecom Expense Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Solutions

7 Telecom Expense Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Business Model

8 Telecom Expense Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-users

9 Telecom Expense Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Telecom Expense Management Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 IBM Corporation

12.2 Accenture

12.3 Valicom

12.4 Asentinel

12.5 Avotus

12.6 Calero Software LLC

12.7 Cimpl

12.8 Comview LLC

12.9 Tangoe

12.10 CGI

13 Appendix

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW0001554795/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.