What are the factors that are driving the growth of WASTE WATER TREATMENT MARKET?

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Market in China is part of Cleantech Industry Series. China is currently facing severe water pollution and water shortage problems which provide ample scope of work in the industry. Wastewater treatment market was estimated to be approximately USD6 bn in 2010.

The report begins with a detailed description about the water situation & consumption in China. It discusses the water supply and water demand scenario in China. The report has covered areas such as, wastewater treatment capacity and wastewater discharge volume in the country. This report highlights the water pollution scenario in China. This section is followed by the market overview which begins with the structure of the wastewater treatment (WTT) market and then is followed by the industry overview of the market along with industry size and growth of WTT market in China. The market overview section provides information about the industrial Wastewater Treatment market size, municipal Wastewater treatment market, wastewater discharge and treatment. An in-depth analysis of the market reveals the different wastewater treatment technologies adopted by the companies operating in the sector. The type of technologies discussed in the report include activated sludge technology, membrane technology, oxidation ditch technique, traditional activated sludge treatment, hydrolysis-aerobic process, biological aerated filters process. The report also discusses the operating modes of waste water treatment market. It discusses the differences between a Build-Operate-Transfer and a Build-Own-Operate project.

Factors driving the growth of Wastewater Treatment market in China are also explained in detail. Accelerating Urbanization coupled with increasing industrialization are the major drivers for the industry while need for technological upgrading, growing textile and paper industry, low coverage rate of China’s treated water supply are providing opportunities for the market to grow.

The players operating in the market also face challenges which are impeding their development and growth. Major challenges identified are entry barriers, rapidly increasing sludge, water pricing mechanism and increasing electricity consumption in wastewater treatment plants.

The report has a section on the government bodies and initiatives. These govern the market and boost the development and growth of the market.

The competition section outlays the competitive landscape of the Wastewater Treatment industry in China briefing about the domestic and foreign players existing in the market. This section provides a ranking of the players based on the revenue and profits followed by a 3 dimensional analysis of key players’ revenues, profits and market capitalization. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance, business highlights and their product portfolio, providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.

Key takeaways section summarizes the entirer maket in terms of opportunities, trends and challenges persist in the Waste Water Treatment market in China.

Table Of Content

Page 1: Executive Summary

Water Situation & Consumption

Page 2: Classification of Water Sector in China – Water Supply, Water Use, Wastewater Treatment

Page 3: Water demand, Growth in Total Water Consumption (2005-2010), Growth in Per Capita Usage (2005-2010), Water Consumption Province wise (2009)

Page 4: Water Supply, Growth in Water Supply (2004-2009), Growth in Water Demand (2009 and 2020e)

Page 5: Wastewater Treatment Capacity Overview, Wastewater Discharge Volume Overview, Rise in Daily Treatment Capacity (2006-2015e), Rise in Volume of Wastewater Discharge (2008-2015e)

Water Pollution in China

Current Situation

Page 6-7: Current Situation – Overview, Water Pollution Scenario, Pie chart showing the samples from China’s Major Water Bodies, Average water resources per capita, Sewage Coverage, Underground Water Supply Contamination, Water Pollution in Rural China

Opportunities & Solutions

Page 8: Opportunities & Solutions – Potential Water Crisis in China

Market Overview

Page 9: Structure of the Waste Water Treatment (WTT) market in China

Page 10: Wastewater Treatment – Overview, Market Size and Growth (2007-2015e), Countries ranked by number of water projects in China, 1998-2008

Page 11: Industrial WWT Market – Overview, Market Size and Growth (2007-2015e), Industrial WWT Tariffs for 23 Selected Cities (2004-2009)

Page 12: Municipal WWT Market – Overview, Investment in municipal water sector

1991-2010 (USD bn), Municipal WWT Tariffs for 36 Major Cities (2004-2009)

Page 13: Wastewater Discharge and Treatment, Share of Waste Water Discharge (2007)

Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Stages & Types

Page 14-15: Stages & Types

Market Potential

