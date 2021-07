Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast: 2018–2024

The market for in vitro toxicology testing is driven by high opposition to animal testing, increased cost related to animal-based toxicity testing, and increasing R&D expenditure for early stage toxicity testing. Whereas, the lack of in vitro models and decreased adoption rate are limiting the growth of the market to an extent.

Market Analysis: The “global in vitro toxicology testing market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The global market is analyzed based on three segments – toxicology endpoints, industry type, and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is the major shareholder in the global in vitro toxicology testing market, followed by North America. The upsurge in the investments by the European Commission in R&D to develop substitute methods to in vivo testing is driving the demand in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing number of contract research organizations offering testing services, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in the biopharmaceutical sector, and upward economic conditions in this region.

Toxicology Endpoints Analysis: The in vitro toxicology testing market, by toxicology endpoints, is segmented into systemic toxicity, cytotoxicity testing, genotoxicity testing, ocular toxicity, organ toxicity, dermal toxicity, neurotoxicity, and others. Among these, systemic toxicity accounted for the highest market share in 2017 due to the availability of a wide range of sub-studies, which ensure total analysis of toxicity and safety margin of the testing compounds.

Industry Type Analysis: The in vitro toxicology testing market, by industry type, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, cosmetics, chemical, diagnostics, and food industry. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry occupied significant market share in 2017 and the cosmetics industry is expected to hold a higher percentage during the forecast period. Increased support of regulatory authorities to use in vitro and in silico methods instead of animal testing to check toxicology is driving the growth of the cosmetic industry.

Competitive Analysis: There is an increase in collaborations between companies on in vitro testing of compounds. For instance, in December 2016, Evotec and Celgene entered into a drug discovery collaboration for neurodegenerative diseases. According to agreement terms, Celgene will use Evotec’s unique induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform that enables systematic drug screening in patient-derived disease models. In June 2017, Censo Biotechnologies Ltd. collaborated with Evotec AG to source and provide patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells to support Evotec’s drug discovery iPSC platform. In addition, the companies are also coming up with new products for in vitro testing. For instance, in January 2018, STEMCELL Technologies Inc. released two product lines for organoid research that will enable scientists to create powerful models for studying human disease in the lab.