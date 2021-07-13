A-Share Listed Trade Market Demands, Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook

The trade industry consists of eight sectors: trade, distribution and sales, securities trade, information trade, pharmacy, trade of water, electricity and gas, catering and logistics.

In 2016, total retail sales of consumer goods amounted to CNY 33,231.6 billion, a YOY increase of 10.4%. The revenue of the catering industry was CNY 3,577.9 billion, increasing by 10.8% over 2015 and the sales of commodities retail was CNY 29,651.8 billion, increasing by 10.4%.

The A-Share Listed Trade Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The A-Share Listed Trade Market report presents the estimated A-Share Listed Trade Market size of A-Share Listed Trade Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current A-Share Listed Trade Market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the A-Share Listed Trade Market based on geographical scope, A-Share Listed Trade Market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the A-Share Listed Trade Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the A-Share Listed Trade Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, A-Share Listed Trade Market size and valuation of the A-Share Listed Trade Market during the forecast period.

Online retail sales was CNY 5,155.6 billion, increasing by 26.2%. Among online retail sales, CNY 4,194.4 billion were physical goods, increasing by 25.6% and accounting for 12.6% of the total retail sales of consumer goods. Online sales of food, clothing and daily goods increased by 28.5%, 18.1% and 28.8%, respectively.

Economic development and increasing income have changed people’s lifestyle and consumption concepts. Both opportunities and challenges lie ahead of China’s trade industry.

In this report, CRI analyzes 26 trade enterprises listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1) financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

(1) Financial Indexes

Earnings per Share

Book Value per Share (BPS)

Sales per Share (SPS)

Net Cash Flow per Share from Operations

Net Cash Flow per Share (CNY)

Return on Net Worth

Net Profit Margin on Total Assets

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (%)

Gross Profit Margin on Sales (%)

Net Profit Margin on Sales (%)

EBIT Margin (%)

EBITDA Margin (%)

Debt to Asset Ratio (%)

Total Asset Turnover (times)

Cash/Operating Income Received from Sales of Goods or Services

YOY Growth Rate of Operating Revenue (%)

YOY Growth Rate of Operating Profit (%)

YOY Growth Rate of Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (%)

(2) Summary of Income Statement

Gross Revenue (CNY, million)

Total Operating Costs (CNY, million)

Revenue (CNY, million)

Operating Profit (CNY, million)

Total Profit (CNY, million)

Net Profit (CNY, million)

Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

Net Profit Deducting Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

R&D Costs (CNY, million)

Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (CNY, million)

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (CNY, million)

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

Liquid Asset (CNY, million)

Fixed Asset (CNY, million)

Long-term Equity Investment

Total Assets (CNY, million)

Liquid Liability (CNY, million)

Non-current Liability (CNY, million)

Total Liability (CNY, million)

Capital Reserve (CNY, million)

Surplus Reserve (CNY, million)

Undistributed Profit (CNY, million)

Shareholders’ Equity (CNY, million)

Equity Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

Cash Received from Sales of Goods and Services (CNY, million)

Cash Flow from Operations (CNY, million)

Cash Paid to Purchase Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Other Long-term Assets (CNY, million)

Cash Paid for Investments (CNY, million)

Cash Flow from Investments (CNY, million)

Cash Received from Investors (CNY, million)

Cash Received from Borrowings (CNY, million)

Cash Flow from Financing (CNY, million)

Net Increase of Cash and Cash Equivalents (CNY, million)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period (CNY, million)

Depreciation and Amortization (CNY, million)

