Adaptive Robot Market – Historical Analysis, Current Market Scenario and the Potential of the Market till 2023

Adaptive Robot Market – Synopsis

Recently, in September 2018, Energid Technologies, a U.S based developer of real-time motion control software, has introduced a real time adaptive motion control software development kit. With the help of this toolkit, robotic system developers can configure robot controllers with real-time monitoring capabilities.

The lighting business of General Electric is using adaptive robots for mass production of roadway light fixtures in its Hendersonville, NC plant.

Quiet Logistics, a supply chain & logsitics company, is using adaptive robots for picking & sending of orders to processing areas. With the implementation of adaptive robot, the company is focusing on improving its productivity by around 5-8 times.

Adaptive Robot Market – Key players

Fanuc (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Rethink Robotics (U.S), Siléane (France), iRobot Corporation (U.S), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Yaskawa Motoman (U.S), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Google, Inc. (U.S), and Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) are some of the key players in adaptive robot market.

Adaptive Robot Market – Segmentation

The global adaptive robot market is segmented into technology, computing location, application, end-user, and region.

By technology, adaptive robot market is segmented into vision & sensors, learning, perception, & speech recognition, and mobility & navigation.

By computing location, adaptive robot market is segmented into on-board and on-cloud.

By application, adaptive robot market is segmented into industrial robot, consumer robot, logistics robot and service robot.

By end-user, the adaptive robot market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, electronics, food & beverage, healthcare, retail, BFSI, travel & transportation, education, and entertainment.

By region, the adaptive robot market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Adaptive Robot Market – Regional Analysis

The market for adaptive robot is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of adaptive robot market is studied for North America (U.S, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacifc), and the Rest Of The World (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America is expected to dominate the adaptive robot market during the forecast period. North America is an established region in terms of advanced infrastructure and is widely known as an early adopter of new technologies. The demand for more personalized and collaborative robots by industries in North America is fueling the adoption of adaptive robots in the region.

Europe is expected to be the second dominant market of adaptive robotics. According to press release by IBM, euRobotics (includes European Commission and 180 companies and research groups) has started the SPARC initiative to create around 240,000 jobs in Europe, which has increased the robotics market in Europe to around 4.5 billion in 2016. Also, digitization of manufacturing process with the support of industry 4.0 revolution is expected to boost the market of adaptive robotics in Europe in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific adaptive robot market is projected to grow with fastest growing CAGR during forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea among all other countries is leading the adaptive robotics market in the region. South Korea is the leading market of robotic process automation. China, after South Kores, is the largest market of selling of industrial robots in the world. China has also planned to increase the presence of robot makers in the country. Japan, on the other hand, is investing heavily in developing safety standards and verification techniques which is expected to increase the market of service robots in the coming years in the country.

Rest of the world (RoW) comprise of adaptive robot market in The Middle East & Africa and Latin America. RoW adaptive robot market is expected to grow with slow and steady growth rate due to lack of technical skills and infrastructure.

