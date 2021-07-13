Air Defence Systems Market Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period 2018-2025

Air Defence System is a system which uses weapon, or technology for the detection, interception, tracking and destruction of various attacking missiles.Some of the major drivers which further fuels the air defence system market in the forecast period are mounting geopolitical instabilities across the world, growing defense expenditure for the expansion of air and missiles defense systems and varying nature of warfare.

The high cost associated with the development of air defense systems, very complex design and need for periodic maintenance of air defense systems and regulatory hurdles related to the transfer of arms are some of the factors which may hamper the air defence system market. However, the mounting technological advancement and growing deployment of air and missile defense systems in emerging economies across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of air defence system market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the air defence system market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Leonardo S.P.A., Raytheon Company, BAE Systems PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Saab AB, Kongsberg Gruppen, Northrop Grumman Corporation and The Boeing Company among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global air defence system market based on range, type, platform and component. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall air defence system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The air defence system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

