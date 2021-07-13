Americas Interventional Radiology Market Demand Analysis, Trends and Growth by Key Companies Market Share till 2023

Americas Interventional Radiology Market Scenario

Interventional radiology is a sub specialty of radiology, which utilizes minimally invasive procedure for diagnosis and treatment of diseases. The aim of interventional radiology is to minimize the risk to patients and improve health outcomes. Interventional radiologists perform both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. MRI and CT scan are most widely used techniques in interventional radiology. The demand for minimally invasive procedures, extensive use of interventional radiology techniques, and increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases like obesity, heart diseases, and others boost the growth of this market in America. The American market for Interventional radiology is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.12% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

“Americas Interventional Radiology Market” Research report provide valuable insight with following companies, which includes – General Electric (U.S), Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. (U.S), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S), Cardinal Health (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), C.R Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker (U.S.), and Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.).

Global Americas Interventional Radiology Market, by Region:

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas Interventional Radiology Market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European Americas Interventional Radiology Market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The Americas Interventional Radiology Market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Americas Interventional Radiology Market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

