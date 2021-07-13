Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size By Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts To 2024

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market. The report analyzes the artificial intelligence in healthcare market, By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others). The artificial intelligence in healthcare market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China and India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to research report “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: World Market Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations, Others) – 2019 Edition: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 50.78% during 2019 – 2024.

Get a PDF Sample Copy (including TOC, Tables, and Figures):

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10086143

Over the past few years, an array of economic, demographic, technological as well as environmental factors have been igniting a digital revolution in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research and development projects associated with AI in healthcare by key players including Google, IBM Watson, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, etc., has been pushing the market in the right direction. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies, components as well as end users. On the basis of type of component, software has been dominating the global market, while the segment of artificial intelligence services has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include presence of vast consumer base, significant improvement in medical infrastructure and rapid economic development.

The report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: World Market Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations, Others) – 2019 Edition: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Others)

By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others)

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market – Size and Growth

Other Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Competitive Landscape – Recent Developments, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – IBM Watson Health, Stryker Corporation, General Vision, NVIDIA Corporation, CloudMedx Inc., Next IT Corp., DEEP Genomics, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric, Google.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Get Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figures, Chart, etc.:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10086143

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Email: [email protected]