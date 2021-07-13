At 9.2% Laboratory Information Management Systems Market is reaching $1,475.6 Million by 2025

The global laboratory information management systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,475.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 742.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018-2025.

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) is a software that is used for managing various tasks in the laboratory including workflow management, integrate instruments, records management, logistics management, enterprise resource planning, decision making, privacy and security controls. Laboratories generate ample amount of data which can be managed through LIMS. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the laboratory information management systems market. These stakeholders include laboratory information management systems manufacturers, vendors, and distributors, research institutes and government organizations, venture capitalists and other government funding organizations, research and consulting firms, healthcare institutions and others.

The report comprehensively identifies and analyzes growth trends, along with key drivers such as increasing digitization rates, high demands in the end-user industry, and challenges and opportunities in the Laboratory Information Management Systems market. The report consists of a thorough profiling in terms of business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent developments of key players in the market. The Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Report covers the strategic moves adopted by a variety of key companies, including new product launches, joint ventures, product development, mergers and accusations that affect the Laboratory Information Management Systems market. The report focuses on five major regions (divided into 17 major countries) in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa and South America.

What this report contains:

Market Dynamics

2. Competitive Analysis

3. Market Trends and Market Forecasts

4. Market Share and Market Size

5. Opportunity and Customer Analysis

6. Product Price Survey

The main players in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. LabLynx, Inc.

3. LABWORKS

4. Illumina, Inc.

5. Abbott

6. LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

7. Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

8. Autoscribe Informatics

9. LabSoft LIMS by Computing Solutions, Inc.

10. LabWare

During the forecast period of 2019-2025, the Laboratory Information Management Systems market is expected to experience significant growth. This report highlights various factors such as drivers, futures trends, and growth opportunities. The report also provides insight into how the market will behave during the forecast period, as well as potential impacts on market segments, subsegments and industries in the short, medium and long term. The market numbers presented in the report are displayed in a graphical format for better understanding and analysis of the market.

The market size for Laboratory Information Management Systems is derived primarily from the supply side (i.e. market players operating in the global Laboratory Information Management Systems market). As a result, the revenues of all major companies operating across the value chain are at the local, world and national levels. Historical and current market information is gathered through knowledge bases, paid databases, magazines, press releases, trade unions, company presentations, annual reports and other public information. The research team also mentions a variety of paid data sources, such as Factiva, Hoovers, and Bloomberg, and numerous other sources have also been cited to derive the company’s annual revenue and other segment-related financial information. In addition, information on key industry trends such as market prospects and growth prospects, market composition, market dynamics, and segmentation checks are obtained from primary interviews with market participants, including industry experts, regional managers, CEOs, and market experts with significant industry experience.

