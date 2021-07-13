Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market In-Depth Analysis 2025 – Bell and Howell, Cleveron, Engy Group, ByBox Holdings, InPost, KEBA, Neopost and Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is expected to grow from US$ 799.0 million in 2017 to US$ 1973.4 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.0% between 2018 and 2025.

The automated parcel delivery terminals market is at its growing phase in certain countries and at infant stage in some developing countries. Also, certain countries in Europe such as Germany, the market has achieved its maturity stage. The market is further expected to flourish in developing countries with increasing government support for automation and digitalization. One of the key factor propelling the market growth for automated parcel delivery terminals is the constant rise in the growth of online buyers and diminishing brick and mortar retail stores. Further, the rising number of SMEs into e-commerce is also bolstering the growth of the market.

Top Leading Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Players:

1. Bell and Howell, LLC

2. Cleveron AS

3. Engy Group

4. ByBox Holdings Ltd.

5. InPost S.A.

6. KEBA AG

7. Neopost Group

8. Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

9. TZ Ltd.

10. Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd. among others.

The automated parcel delivery terminals market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by deployment and service providers. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By service providers, retail/e-commerce accounted for the largest share of the automated parcel delivery terminals market in 2017; whereas APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global automated parcel delivery terminals market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current automated parcel delivery terminals market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the automated parcel delivery terminals market report.

The Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

