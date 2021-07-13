Automotive Camera Market Insight 2019 | Size Grows at CAGR of 12.4% by Revenue | Analysis and Forecast by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Automotive Camera Market is accounted for $6.28 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.94 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2026. Factors such as rising demand for luxury vehicles and demand for safety measures are driving the market growth. However, high cost of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is restricting the market growth. Some of the factors such as supportive government policies and growing trend of installing ADAS in passenger cars are creating opportunities for the market growth in the future.

Robert Bosch, Aptiv, Magna, Continental, Autoliv, Intel (Mobileye), Valeo, Clarion, Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec, Ficosa, AEI, Denso, Omnivision Technologies, Ambarella, Hitachi, Kyocera Corporation, Stonkam, Samsung Electro Mechanics, Flir Systems and Gentex Corporation.

Automotive camera is a camera installed at front side, rear side, or inside a vehicle for safety purposes. Camera modules contain image sensors that are coupled with electronics components in a vehicle. Automotive camera and camera module help in prevention of collisions, provides enhanced driving experience, and records driver’s inclination. The benefit of automotive cameras is assistance in blind spot detection, nap prevention, airbag control, lane & border detection, and parking.

Amongst View Type, Multi camera systems segment playing an major role in the development of autonomous vehicles. Multi camera system provides added benefits to achieve higher autonomy levels. The growth of semi-autonomous and autonomous functions is likely to fuel the demand for multi camera technology in the near future. Initially, this system was used in the luxury vehicle segment because of its high cost. Based on the geography, North America dominated the market growth due to the increasing installation of ADAS in commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Technologies Covered:

– Infrared Camera

– Digital Camera

– Thermal Camera

– Level 1 (Advanced Driving Assist Systems-ADAS)

– Level 2 (Partial Automation)

– Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

– Level 4 (High Automation)

– Level 5 (Full Automation)

Sales Channels Covered:

– OEM

– After Market

View Types Covered:

– Multi Camera System

– Single View System

– Forward-View Cameras

– Side-View Cameras

– Rear View Cameras

– Interior-View Cameras

– Corner-View Cameras

Vehicle Type and Class Covered:

– Commercial Vehicles

– Passenger Cars

Electric Vehicle Types Covered:

– Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS)

– Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVS)

– Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Types Covered:

– Direct View

– Monocular

– Drive Camera

– Sensing Camera

– Around View

– Stereo

– Infrared

Applications Covered:

– Adas

– Park Assist System

– Blind Spot Detection

– Driver Monitoring System

– Night Vision System

– Drowsiness

– Lane Departure Warning

– Adaptive Cruise Control

– Pedestrian Detection

– Road Sign Recognition

– Drive Recorders

– 360? Surround View

– Distance

– AFS

– LDWS

– Parking Surround View

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

