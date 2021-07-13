Autonomous Data Platform Market Key Company Profiles explored in latest research | Amazon Web Services, Cloudera, Denodo Technologies, DvSum Inc, Gemini Data, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Qubole

Big Data has become one of the popular technologies being leveraged by businesses today. However, factors such as scalability, complexity, cost, and reliability pose challenges on the feasibility of harnessing the true potentials of Big Data. An autonomous data platform manages and optimizes the big data infrastructure. An autonomous data platform studies the big data infrastructure of a particular customer to solve critical business challenges and ensures optimum utilization of the database.

The rising popularity of Big Data in the business sector coupled with higher complexities of the unstructured data is anticipated to be the primary driver for the autonomous data platform market. Lack of technological awareness about the functioning of autonomous data platform would challenge the smooth growth of the autonomous data platform market. Increasing interests towards cloud-based data platforms by the SMEs would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the autonomous data platform market.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading autonomous data platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Alteryx, Inc.

2. Amazon Web Services

3. Cloudera, Inc.

4. Denodo Technologies

5. DvSum Inc

6. Gemini Data Inc.

7. IBM Corporation

8. Oracle

9. Qubole, Inc.

10. Teradata

The global autonomous data platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, and end-user industry. Based on the component, the autonomous data platform market is segmented into platform and services. On the basis of deployment model, the autonomous data platform market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Further, the autonomous data platform market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The autonomous data platform market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified into BFSI, healthcare, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global autonomous data platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The autonomous data platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the autonomous data platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the autonomous data platform in these regions.

