Ball Valve Market is expected to grow at a Robust CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025 | Emerson, Flowserve, Cameron, IMI PLC, Metso

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled "Ball Valve Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025", the global ball valve market is expected to reach US$ 12.89 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Ball Valve Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global ball valve market is expected to reach US$ 12.89 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

The growth of ball valve is highly dependent upon the growth of industries such as oil & gas, chemical, power, mining, refining. Apart from these industries, the ball valves are used in ships, fire safety protection services, nuclear power generation, etc. Globally the manufacturing industry is anticipated to pertain its growth, as newer and innovative technologies plunge into these industries.

Some of the major players having global market share are Emerson, Flowserve, Cameron, IMI PLC, and Metso among others.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 3.09% during the forecast period

Based on type, the trunnion mounted ball segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 2.84%

The surge in spending towards deep sea exploration and beginning of production from oil reserves projects to boost the oil & gas segment market growth globally thereby registering a CAGR of 2.80%

The global study on Ball Valve Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

The the oil & gas industry is the largest end-user segment in Europe. However, it is experiencing sluggish growth rate. The availability of new crude oil sources in the North America region especially in US and the consequent increases in re?ning capacity brings a negative impact on ball valve sales in Europe. Since 2007, fourteen re?neries in Europe have been closed, among these most are from France, where re?ning capacity dropped by 30% to 1.4 million b/d since 2008. The re?ners are planning more closures with dip in re?ning margins. Closures are likely to come from Italy where capacity there has shrunk by 10% over the past six years compared with 15% in Germany and 22% in the UK. The European market for ball valve is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR growth of 1.56% in the forecast period.

Geographically the market is presently dominated by developed regions like North America and Europe, however the market is expected to be in favor of Asia Pacific, as the region is anticipated to witness tremendous industrialization over the coming years. The overall ball valve market is very much fragmented with top ten leading players capturing only 30% of total market. Some of the major players having global market share are Emerson, Flowserve, Cameron, IMI PLC, and Metso among others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The report analyzes factors affecting Ball Valve Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Ball Valve Market in these regions.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Ball Valve Market LANDSCAPE

Ball Valve Market – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

Ball Valve Market – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

Ball Valve Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

Ball Valve Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – Application

Ball Valve Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Ball Valve Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

