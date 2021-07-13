Biotechnology Market is Booming Massively by 2023 with Top Players Gilead, Biogen, Celgene, AstraZeneca, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis

Publisher, is pleased to announce this latest publication. Factor such as growing demand for agro-based products, reducing cost of DNA sequencing, rising prevalence of chronic disorder are driving the market growth. However, ethical issues associated with clinical trials and risks associated with GM organisms and crops are restraining the market growth.

Biotechnology is a set of tools that uses living organisms to make or modify a product, improve plants, trees or animals, or develop microorganisms for specific uses. It is a combination of various technologies, applied together to living cells, including not only biology, but also subjects like mathematics, physics, chemistry and engineering.

By Technology, Nanobiotechnology is expected to dominate the market. Various drug delivery therapies use nanobiotechnology for chronic disorders such as cancer. It involves the advancement of nanoparticle based gold nanoparticles, chemotherapeutic drugs, and quantum dots for molecular diagnosis and nanobiosensors which help in drug delivery and optical imaging. North America accounted for largest market share attributed to the increase in investments in R&D pertaining to new drug discovery.

Some of the key players in the Biotechnology market include Gilead, Biogen, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Lonza, Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi Aventis, Merck & Co, Roche and Genentech.

Technologies Covered:

– DNA Sequencing

– Fermentation

– Cell Based Assay

– Nanobiotechnology

– Chromatography

– PCR Technology

– Tissue engineering and Regeneration

– Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

– Industrial Processing

– Bioinformatics

– Food & Agriculture

– Health

– Natural Resources & Environment

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

