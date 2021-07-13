Blockchain Technology Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018–2024



Blockchain technology is currently at nascent stage in the banking industry. During 2017–2018, most of the banks have adopted blockchain technology as part of their strategy, which has also resulted in banks entering in partnerships with technology companies and fintech vendors to build and test blockchain applications in their operations.

Blockchain is said to be all about improving efficiency and cost reduction, however, banks are taking it as a strategic move mainly to overcome their existing challenges related to compliance and regulatory, fraud reduction, and security among others, which in return offers higher transaction speeds of below 10 seconds and also helps in reducing operational costs.

Market Analysis:

Blockchain in banking industry is segmented by blockchain types, applications, sub-verticals, and regions. Blockchain types including public, private, and hybrid blockchains and the private blockchain is poised to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2018–2024. Currently, more than half of the banks are significantly focusing on building their own private blockchains by partnering with other banks and blockchain developers. The partnership is also aiming in creating a few numbers of global bank networks to enable seamless payment transactions.

In the banking industry, blockchain applications are currently focused on clearance and settlement systems, trading platforms, fraud detection, e-KYC, smart contracts, and regulatory reporting & compliance; the clearance and settlement systems segment is the largest adopter of blockchain technology. Blockchain partnerships are aiming at building applications around these mentioned use cases and companies including Microsoft, IBM, and JP Morgan are focusing on developing applications around fraud detection and compliance management.

The sub-verticals mentioned in the report are Inter-bank transfers, Cross-border transfers & remittances, Retail and P2P payments and Corporate payments. Among these, banks are deploying blockchain to support their inter-bank transactions followed by others.

Regions:

The market is segmented by regions and Europe and Asia Pacific are the leading adopters of the technology followed by Americas and MEA. It is expected that blockchain will reduce financial fraud by up to 35% in the next three years, however it also eliminated the intermediaries involved in a payment transaction, which may create disruption in the banking industry. Countries including US, Japan, China, India and Western European countries are focusing on deploying blockchain solutions in their banking systems.

Vendors:

The report provides details about the market for blockchain in global banking industry. The report also contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views, and competitive landscape. The companies included in the report are Microsoft, IBM, Fujitsu, JP Morgan, Ripple, R3, Clearmatics, Primechain technologies, Signzy, and Accubits technologies.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085416

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global North America Home Security Systems Market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

You can also ask for region wise of this Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085416



About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Name: David

1412 Broadway,21st Floor Suite,

New York NY 10018

Phone: +1313 462 0609

Email : [email protected]