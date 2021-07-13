Butadiene Market 2019 Size, Share, Future Prediction Global Industry Analysis With Top Companies Foreseen 2027 | Basf Corporation, Braskem, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Evonik Industries

The global butadiene market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from tyre industry due to its high resistant to changing temperature. Furthermore, Increasing usage in laboratory because it can be easily changed into gas and liquid form, which is likely to drive the demand for high-performance films in the coming years. However, increasing regulations due to high risk and hazardous effect is projected to hinder the growth of butadiene market. Likewise, development and commercialization of bio-butadiene which is environment friendly may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

TOP KEY PLAYERS

Basf Corporation, Braskem, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Evonik Industries Ag., Exxonmobil Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Group, Ineos Group Ag., Jsr Corporation, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, Lg Chem Limited

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global butadiene market is segmented on the basis of application, product and end-user industry. On the basis of application, the butadiene market is segmented into, polybutadiene, chloroprene, styrene-butadiene, nitrile rubber, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, adiponitrile, sulfolane, ethylidene norbornene, styrene butadiene latex and other applications. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into, quarter-turn valve, multi-turn valve and other products. Based on end-user industry, the global butadiene market is segmented into, plastic and polymer, tire and rubber, chemicals and other end-user industries.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Butadiene market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely;

North America,

Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC),

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South & Central America

The Butadiene market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Butadiene market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Butadiene market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS ANALYSIS

The reports cover key developments in the Butadiene market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Butadiene market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Butadiene in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Butadiene market.

