Butadiene Market Boosted By Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with Key Player Basf Corporation, Braskem, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation and Evonik Industries

The global butadiene market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from tyre industry due to its high resistant to changing temperature. Furthermore, Increasing usage in laboratory because it can be easily changed into gas and liquid form, which is likely to drive the demand for high-performance films in the coming years. However, increasing regulations due to high risk and hazardous effect is projected to hinder the growth of butadiene market. Likewise, development and commercialization of bio-butadiene which is environment friendly may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

Butadiene is organic compound which is found in colorless form and is a linking medium between two vinyl groups. The butadiene is a molecule which contains two carbon atoms and acts as a monomer while producing synthetic rubber. Butadiene carries the properties of a rubber and can obtained by thermal decomposition of amyl alcohol. It is produced through various processes such as extraction from hydrocarbons, ethanol, or butenes and dehydrogenation of n-butane. Some examples of butadiene applications are polybutadiene rubber, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, nitrile rubber, etc.

The global butadiene market is segmented on the basis of application, product and end-user industry. On the basis of application, the butadiene market is segmented into, polybutadiene, chloroprene, styrene-butadiene, nitrile rubber, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, adiponitrile, sulfolane, ethylidene norbornene, styrene butadiene latex and other applications. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into, quarter-turn valve, multi-turn valve and other products. Based on end-user industry, the global butadiene market is segmented into, plastic and polymer, tire and rubber, chemicals and other end-user industries.

The global study on Butadiene Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

