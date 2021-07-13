Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market expected to reach $16.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.8% | Hitachi, Siemens AG, Shell Global, Schlumberger, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Linde AG, Honeywell International

The report on “Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Carbon Capture and Sequestration market is accounted for $4.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $16.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as rising ecological concern, and growing demand for co2-eor techniques which is propelling the growth of the market. However, narrow adequate policy, and high rate of sequestration which is hampering the growth of the market.

Carbon Capture and Sequestration refers to the set of technologies that can significantly decrease carbon dioxide release from active and recent coal and gas fired power plants and business source. In addition to this, carbon capture and sequestration can also be used to reduce emissions from several industrial processes such as natural gas processing facilities cement production.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens AG, Shell Global, Schlumberger Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Linde AG, Honeywell International Inc., Halliburton, General Electric, Fluor Corporation, Exxonmobil Corporation, Aker Solutions

