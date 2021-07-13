Circulating Tumor Cell Market Opportunities, Trends and Future Outlook By 2023

Circulating Tumor Cell Market To rise at 20.32% CAGR by 2023, according to Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market Analysis From 2019 To 2023 report published by Market Research Future. Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market analyzed by Type (Gel & Clot Activator Tube, Heparin Tubes, Serum Separating Tubes, and Others), by Application (Blood Routine Examination, Others), by End-User (Hospital, Clinics, and Others). Report provides comprehensive information on Circulating Tumor Cell Size, Growth, Share, Trends, with Regional forecast to 2023.

Vacuum Blood Collecting Tube Market Key Company Analyzed In Report:

Ikonisys Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, STEMCELL Technologies, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Fluxion Biosciences Inc., ApoCell, Epic Lifesciences, Celltraffix Inc., Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc. (Bio-Techne Corporation), GE Healthcare, NanoString Technologies Inc., QIAGEN, Miltenyi Biotec, SRI International, and Greiner Bio-One International GmbH.

Global Market Highlights:

Global Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Market is expected to acquire a valuation of USD 28,399.2 million by 2024, influenced by multiple positive factors. Additionally, it has been assessed to grow substantially at a CAGR of 20.32% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Circulating tumor cells (CTC) are cancerous cells that break off from the original site of the cancer and spread throughout the body through the vascular system. These cells thus act as the “seed” for cancer metastases. The highly adverse prognosis for cancer with metastasis has resulted in an increasing interest in circulating tumor cells, as they can act as an early warning system for cancer metastasis. The clinical significance of circulating tumor cells was first recognized in 1869, but serious medical research within the context of the modern structure of the healthcare sector began in the 1990s. These studies were inspired by calculations that showed that even small cancerous growths shedding cells at a small rate of less than 1% per day would produce enough circulating tumor cells in the bloodstream to be detectable.

The growing prevalence of oncology diseases has increased the demand for CTC and consequently lead to the notable growth of the global circulatory tumor cells market. Additionally, the increasing need for the treatment of various chronic diseases has attracted significant investments by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector on research and development activities to develop advanced therapies for cancer and other chronic ailments. This is expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the global circulating tumor cells market.

CTC tests are expensive since they combine multiple enrichment and detection steps, which involve various assays, instruments, systems, and test kits. This may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, unmet medical needs in developing regions and a critical lack of appropriate medical facilities in weak economies pose a challenge to the growth of the market.

Circulating Tumor Cell Market Segments Overview:

The global circulating tumor cell market is segmented by technology, application, end use, and region in the report.

The global circulating tumor cell market is segmented based on technology into CTC enrichment, CTC detection, and combined enrichment and separation of CTC.

Based on application, the global circulating tumor cell market is segmented into clinical, research, and drug development.

By end use, the CTC market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research & academic institutes, and diagnostic centers.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the region, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas account for the largest regional market for circulating tumor cell, owing to the high prevalence of cancer in this region. The region is expected to maintain the leading market share over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 20.56% and acquiring a valuation of USD 13,011.5 million. The early adoption of advanced technologies, and the well-established healthcare sector in the region, especially in the U.S., are primary factors contributing to market growth.

Europe is the second largest region in the global CTC market, owing to the increasing expenditure by the government towards research and development activities to expand the diagnosis and treatment facilities offered to consumers, especially for cancer affected patients.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region of the market and is expected to grow over the forecast period at a CAGR of 20.84%. The high growth rate is attributable to the emerging economies such as India and China, which serve as opportunities for market growth, owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, and technological advancements.

