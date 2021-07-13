Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market Growth Rate by 2027 – Top Companies are Actifio, Commvault, CA Technologies, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, IBM, Microsoft, Symantec Corporation, Veritas Technologies, Veeam Software

The Industry Report “Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market.

Cloud backup is also called as online backup. This is a strategy which used for backing up the data involving sending of a copy of data through public or a proprietary network to an off-site server. This server is hosted by the third party service provider that charges fees depending upon bandwidth, capacity, or number of users form the customer.

The cloud backup & recovery software market is driven by an urge to lower additional IT overheads has raised the demand for cloud backup & recovery software throughout diversified industry users. Also, due to an increase in the number of cloud-based service providers, use of smart devices, and demand for big data, the use of advanced cloud backup is rising. These factors are responsible for the growth of cloud backup & recovery software market. Furthermore, the steady adoption rate of hybrid cloud as a deployment model is expected to gain high momentum during the forecasted period.

The reports cover key developments in the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Actifio Inc.

Commvault

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Veritas Technologies LLC

Veeam Software

The “Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cloud backup & recovery software market is segmented on the basis of organization size, deployment model, and application. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of deployment model, the cloud backup & recovery software market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid. On the basis of application, the cloud backup & recovery software market is segmented into retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, public sector, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

