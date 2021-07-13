Cloud Computing Services Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Netsuite, Oracle, VMWare, Yahoo

A Broad Analysis of the “Global Cloud Computing Market Research Report- Forecast To 2027“methodology of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the industry performance.

Cloud Computing has brought about a paradigm shift in the way businesses were performed traditionally in the information technology arena. Undoubtedly, cloud computing services have drastically reduced the costs of IT services to their customers and that has led to an increasing number of small and medium enterprises availing the benefits of cloud services. The delivery of computing services through the internet that comprises of storage, servers, networking, database, software, and analytics, etc. define the arena for cloud computing services market. Ease of scaling the services up or down, costs, increased productivity, security, increased performance, and higher speeds are some of the advantages offered by cloud computing services to the customers.

The need for a more efficient automated computing service coupled with demands for higher efficiencies in the IT-based operations is anticipated to be a major driver for the cloud computing services market. Also, an increasing number of small and medium enterprises availing the cloud services owing to the lower total cost of ownership (TCO) would further propel the cloud computing services market. Concerns around the security of the data in the cloud services still hinder the growth of the cloud computing services market. Strengthening internet infrastructures in the majority of the developing economies and a strong emphasis on the cloud-based services laid down by organizations would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the cloud computing services market.

The reports cover key developments in the Cloud Computing Services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Cloud Computing Services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Cloud Computing Services market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Netsuite Inc.

Oracle Corporation

VMWare Corporation

Yahoo, Incorporation

The “Global Cloud Computing Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cloud Computing Services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cloud Computing Services market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Cloud Computing Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cloud computing services market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, enterprise size, and end-user industry. Based on type, the cloud computing services market is segmented into Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). On the basis of deployment model, the cloud computing services market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Further, the cloud computing services market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The cloud computing services market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified into BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government and Public Sector, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Cloud Computing Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Cloud Computing Services Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cloud Computing Services market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cloud Computing Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Cloud Computing Services Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Cloud Computing Services Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Cloud Computing Services Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Cloud Computing Services Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

