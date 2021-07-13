Cloud Microservices Market Study by Top Industry Players as CA Technologies, Infosys, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NGINX, OpenLegacy, Pivotal Software, Salesforce.com, Software AG, Syntel

The factors driving the cloud micro services market is, with rapid enhancement in advanced technologies, use of connected devices and digital solutions is gaining high momentum due to which, the scope of digital transformation is getting broader. In this respect, cloud micro services helps in deploying these applications in a better way to ensure appropriate customer involvement. The cloud micro services market is growing at an exponential rate. Moreover, the Moreover, continuous increase in the use of the cloud-based application is expected to further create tremendous opportunities for cloud micro services market as the new architecture offers better scalability and cost-efficient solutions.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the Cloud Microservices market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

Micro services are the architectural approach for developing cloud applications, where every application is made as a suite of services or modular components. These services run its own processes and communicate via an application programming interface (API) to assist specific business task. Cloud micro services help in building and installing business applications.

Companies profiled in this report includes, CA Technologies, Infosys, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NGINX Inc., OpenLegacy, Pivotal Software, Salesforce.com, Software AG, Syntel among others.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Cloud Microservices Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The report provides information on the technological advancements that are bound to take place in the coming years or are currently taking place in the market. Furthermore, the opportunities and threats faced by the main player’s dominant in the Global Cloud Microservices market have been highlighted. This report covers the market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope.

The global cloud micro services market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, and application. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid. On the basis of enterprise size, the cloud micro services market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The cloud micro services market on the basis of the application is classified into BFSI, media and entertainment, government, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, and others.

Cloud Microservices Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

