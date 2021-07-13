Cold Chain Market 2019-2027 Overview, Demand Status of Key Players, New Business Plans, Upcoming Strategies and Forecast

The report aims to provide an overview of Cold Chain Market with detailed market segmentation by type, temperature, application, and geography. The global cold chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cold chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key cold chain companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Emergent Cold, Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Preferred Freezer Services, VersaCold Logistics Services and Others

The cold chain market is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing international trade practices of food products and rising consumer demands for perishable foods. Moreover, increasing need for temperature control to prevent potential health hazards and minimize loss is another major factor responsible for the growth of the cold chain market. However, high energy costs, as well as infrastructural costs and environmental concerns associated with greenhouse gas emissions, may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, government support to reduce food wastage and increasing FDI in emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for the major players operating in the cold chain market during the forecast period. The global cold chain market is segmented on the basis of type, temperature, and application.

The cold chain is a temperature controlled supply chain perishable goods from the point of manufacture to the point of use. Cold chain forms an essential part in the food and beverage industry since it deals with transportation, storage, and distribution of frozen food. It includes equipment as well as the operations needed to maintain the food at correct temperatures to avoid spoilage. Foods are mostly perishable and are affected by the changes in temperature. Moderate to high moisture leads to the growth of microbes and enzymatic reaction which may result in spoilage of food and render it unfit for consumption. This arises the need for low-temperature storage of food preservation. Cold chain mechanism increases the shelf life of the product and also prevents any changes in the sensory quality and keeps food fresh.

The report analyzes factors affecting cold chain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cold chain market in these regions.

