Corporate E-Learning Market to Witness an Optimistic Growth during 2019-2026 | Infor, SAP, Adobe, Oracle, 24×7 Learning, SkillSoft, Digital Ignite, Adrenna, Blatant Media, AllenComm, G-Cube

Corporate eLearning ensures that employees are kept up to date with developing job requirements and changes in both external and internal organizational/market conditions. Corporate eLearning allows organizations to reduce HR costs associated with onboarding, training, recruitment, retainment, and engagement via automated processes, sophisticated reporting and a decreased need for hiring talent to manage and provide training/continued education.

The Global Corporate E-Learning Market is accounted for $14.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $49.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the adoption of e-learning in employee training and adoption of microlearning is a growing priority. However, high training costs are hampering the market growth.

Some of the key players of Corporate E-Learning Market:

Infor, SAP, Adobe, Oracle, 24×7 Learning, SkillSoft Corporation, Digital Ignite, Adrenna, CERTPOINT Systems, Blatant Media Corporation, GeoMetrix Data Systems Inc., AllenComm, G-Cube, Tata Interactive Systems, CommLab India and City & Guilds Group

The research report on Corporate E-Learning Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Corporate E-Learning Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Based on Deployment, The on-premise segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period. This deployment method enables the organization to have complete control over all the components of e-learning. Large enterprises that consider training as an integral part of the overall business model usually prefer this deployment type.

Deployments Covered:

Cloud-Based, On-Premise

Technologies Covered:

Mobile E-Learning, Learning Content Management System (LCMS), Virtual Classrooms, Web Based, Podcasts, Learning Management System (LMS), Other Technologies

Training Types Covered:

Outsourced, Instructor-Led, Text based

End Users Covered:

Consumer Goods Sector , Energy Sector, Automotive Industry, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Retail, Services, Other End Users

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Corporate E-Learning Market Size

2.2 Corporate E-Learning Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Corporate E-Learning Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Corporate E-Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Corporate E-Learning Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Corporate E-Learning Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Corporate E-Learning Sales by Product

4.2 Global Corporate E-Learning Revenue by Product

4.3 Corporate E-Learning Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Corporate E-Learning Breakdown Data by End User

