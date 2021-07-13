Crowdfunding Market Key Company Profiles explored in latest research | CrowdRise, Crowdfunder, Crowdcube Capital Ltd, GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Kickstarter PBC, Mightycause

Crowdfunding is a type of financing which assists in arranging fund with the help of contribution from a large group of masses for a project. Instead of looking for substantial sums from the small investors, crowdfunding arranges funds from gigantic sources. All the funding campaign are performed online using crowdfunding sites. It arranges funds for small enterprises and start-ups.

Download a sample report Explore further at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00019399

Increase in small enterprises and startups is one of a primary driving factor for the crowdfunding market. As it helps in providing funding to enterprises which face challenges in terms of monetary or have low budget. Nevertheless, upsurge in the use of social networking sites, the marketing agencies looks forward to generating fund through online portal and software. This factor is forecasted to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the crowdfunding market.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading crowdfunding market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. appbackr inc.

2. CrowdRise

3. Crowdfunder, Inc.

4. Crowdcube Capital Ltd

5. GoFundMe

6. Indiegogo, Inc.

7. Kickstarter PBC

8. Mightycause

9. Patreon

10. wemakeit.ch LLC

The global crowdfunding market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into reward-based funding, donation, equity crowdfunding, and others. On the basis of application, the crowdfunding market is segmented into a non-profit organization, education, medical, entertainment, private enterprise, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global crowdfunding market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Crowdfunding market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the crowdfunding market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the CROWDFUNDING in these regions.

We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00019399

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]