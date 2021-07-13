Current and Future Scope of Automotive Thermal Management Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% to Reach USD 7.41 BN | Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Automotive Thermal Management Market is accounted for $50.83 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $75.03 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2026. Increased stringency in emission regulation to upsurge the fuel economy, rising demand for comfort features, advancement in mobility solutions and need for power extension to uplift the thermal management market are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of thermal system technology are restricting market growth.

Thermal management systems (TMS) are integral to control the climate of the cabin and seats to enhance passenger comfort. In addition to enhancing passenger comfort, the implementation of TMS will also improve automobile safety. A thermal management system comprises of all components in and around an automotive engine which works to dissipate the high heat created in a combusiton chamber to maintain proper engine component temperature and prevent failures resulting from excessive thermal stress.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Calsonic Kansei, MAHLE, Valeo, Gentherm, Schaeffle, Dana, Denso, Continental, Borgwarner, Eberspacher, AVID, Bosch, CapTherm Systems, DuPont, Hanon Systems and VOSS Automotive.

By application, a waste heat recovery system is an energy recovery system that transfers heat from process outputs at high temperature to another part of the process for maintaining the vehicle temperature. This technology is an efficient way to save fuel and reduce CO2 emissions from vehicles. Today, very less manufacturers are using waste heat recovery systems in their vehicles such as BMW and Ford. By geography, Asia Pacific will be the major contributor to the global market and this will mainly be attributed to factors such as the large population and the growth of local vendors who supply cost-effective spares. The availability of various automobile segments owing to the improving per capita income and the abundant supply of raw materials that make the region a low-cost market for automobiles and parts, will also drive the growth prospects of this market in Asia Pacific.

Technologies Covered:

-Engine Thermal Mass Reduction

-Reduced HVAC System Loading

-Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

-Active Transmission Warmup

-Other Technologies

Vehicle Types Covered:

-Bus

-Passenger Car

-Truck

-Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Applications Covered:

-Waste Heat Recovery

-Heated/Ventilated Seats

-Rear Air Conditioning

-Engine Cooling

-Front Air Conditioning

-Transmission System

-Heated Steering

Regions Covered:

-North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

-Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

-South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

-Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

