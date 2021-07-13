Data Center Automation Market Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts 2025| ABB, Apstra, Bmc Software, Cisco, Chef, Dell, Fujitsu, Microsoft, Puppet, Vmware

Data center automation facilitates unattended implementation of critical processes and workflows on the servers or data equipment. It also helps in scheduling regular data center processes, configuration of standardized infrastructure resources, proper monitoring on components of the data centers and automatically sending an alert. Data center automation automate the services and offers consistency while lowering human error.

The enterprises are seeking for advanced automation solutions for their data centers. In addition, suppliers are also building their offerings which includes enhanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to modify the processes. These factor are heavily influencing the data center automation market to propel over the years. Moreover, rapid use of cloud computing big data, online gaming, and other social websites are increasing vast amount of data which requires adequate automation to business activities. Therefore, high use of internet based applications is forecasted to offer ample of opportunities to the players operating in the data center automation market.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, ABB Ltd., Apstra, Bmc Software, Inc., Cisco Inc., Chef, Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Puppet, Vmware, Inc.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the Data Center Automation market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

The global data center automation market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, and application. Based on solution, the market is segmented into storage, network, and server. On the basis of deployment type, the data center automation market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The data center automation market on the basis of the application is classified into IT and telecom, government, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, retail, and others.

The data center automation market size is derived primarily form the supply side (i.e. the market players operating in global data center automation market) and therefore, revenue of all the prominent leading companies operating across the value chain are taken into consideration across regional, global and country level. Historical and current market information is collected from technical literature, paid databases, magazines, press releases, trade unions, company presentations, annual reports, and other information available in public domain. Additionally, the research team also refers various paid data sources such as Factiva, Hoovers, Bloomberg, and numerous other sources were also referred to derive company’s annual revenue, and other segment related financial information.

