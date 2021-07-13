Deep Brain Stimulation Market Outlook 2019, Global Opportunity & Growth Analysis By Boston Scientific Corporation, ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA, Medtronic, LivaNova PLC, NeuroPace, Inc., Zynex Medical, Neuronetics, NeuroSigma, Inc., Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd., Abbott and others.

Global Deep Brain Stimulation report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. All the statistical and numerical data that has been forecasted in this Deep Brain Stimulation report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. It also encompasses analysis, estimation, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. The Deep Brain Stimulation market research report provides a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world.

Market Overview

Deep brain stimulation is a device based therapy which involves implantation of electrodes within certain areas of the brain which produce electrical impulses. The amount of stimulation is controlled by a pacemaker-like device, which is placed in the upper chest. A wire connects this pacemaker-like device to the electrodes in the brain that travels under the skin. The deep brain stimulation devices are used for the treatment of dystonia, essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease, stroke recovery, major depression and many others.

Key Competitors In Deep Brain Stimulation Market are Boston Scientific Corporation, ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA, Medtronic, LivaNova PLC, NeuroPace, Inc., Zynex Medical, Neuronetics, NeuroSigma, Inc., Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd., Abbott and others.

Market Scope

The increasing demand for deep brain stimulation device depends on the increasing aging population and rising incidences of neurosurgical disorders. Additionally, the technological advancements improving the DBS devices and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures likely to add novel opportunities for the global deep brain stimulation devices market in the forecast period.

Market segmentations:

By Product (Open-Loop Deep Brain Stimulation and Neuroethics of Deep Brain Stimulation);

By Application (Parkinson’s Disease, Tremor, Depression, Alzheimer’s Disease, Dystonia and Tourette Syndrome);

By End User (Hospitals, and Research Centres)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

