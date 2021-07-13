Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Industry Size, Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Development Status, Emerging Technologies Up to 2023

The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients are the major additives in deodorants and antiperspirants. Deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients are fragrance, carriers, antimicrobial and others. These ingredients provide fragrance, increased shelf life, moisturization, and other functions to the deodorants and antiperspirants.

Research Methodology

The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped us in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients are widely utilized to increase the shelf life, provide fragrance, to prevent bacterial breakdown and control body sweat. The manufacturers are focusing towards innovation to capture more of the market share. The demand for deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients is increasing owing to the increased demand for personal care products and increased ability to spend.

Europe dominates the market currently and is also expected to grow during the forecast period due to intense demand. Asia Pacific is expected to accelerate in the market during the forecast period. Some of the prominent key players in the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market are Wacker Chemie, BASF, IFF, AkzoNobel, and Givaudan.

