Digital Therapeutics Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019-2023 | Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, Welldoc, Livongo Health, Noom, Ginger.Io, Propeller Health, Canary Health

Digital therapeutics refers to health or social care interventions delivered through a smart device to support healthy behaviors and provide therapeutic effects. Digital therapies/programs are cost-effective and have the potential to improve patient engagement and bring a substantial change in patients’ health. Owing to these advantages, digital therapeutics is increasingly being prescribed to help manage long-term conditions such as diabetes, insomnia, and asthma.

Some of the key players of Digital Therapeutics Market:

Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Welldoc, Inc., Livongo Health, Noom Inc., Ginger.Io, Inc., Propeller Health, 2morrow Inc., Canary Health Inc., Mango Health Inc.

The research report on Digital Therapeutics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Product Type Segmentation

B2C

B2B

Industry Segmentation

Preventive

Treatment/Care

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Digital Therapeutics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Digital Therapeutics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Digital Therapeutics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Digital Therapeutics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

