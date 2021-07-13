Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Increasing demand with Leading Key Players: First Data, Broadridge, Chase Paymentech, Kurbra, Canada Payments, Elavon, SAP, Epost, Harris Systems, Microsoft, Symcor, Stripe Square, Payfirma

Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Electronic Bill Presentment is the electronic transmission of bill detail from businesses to consumers. It includes presentation of information, data analysis, cross selling, up selling, advertising and bill dispute. Electronic Bill Payment is the process of performing electronic payments between the consumer, the biller, and the financial institution.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: First Data, Broadridge, Chase Paymentech, Kurbra, Canada Payments, Elavon, SAP, Epost, Harris Systems, Microsoft, Symcor, Stripe Square, Payfirma

This study considers the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

The Direct Biller Model

The Consolidator Model

In 2018, Consolidator Model accounted for a major share of 83% in the Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2887.2 M USD by 2025 from 2134.85 M USD in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Financial Institutions

Telecommunication

Utility Companies

Other Industries

In Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market, Utilities segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 1396.65 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.71% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) will be promising in the Utilities field in the next couple of years.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Players

4 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 First Data

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Offered

11.1.3 First Data Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 First Data News

11.2 Broadridge

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Offered

11.2.3 Broadridge Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Broadridge News

11.3 Chase Paymentech

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Offered

11.3.3 Chase Paymentech Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Chase Paymentech News

11.4 Kurbra

