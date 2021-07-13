End-Point Security Market Growing Demand to Impact Revenue Share during 2018-2027| Avast Software, AVG Technologies, Bitdefender, Cisco Systems, ESET, F-Secure Corporation, Fortinet, McAfee

The End-Point Security Market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. In the report 2017 will be considered as historic year, 2018 as a base year and forecast period will be 2019-2027. The report comprehensively identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the End-Point Security Market.

End-point security is a method used for the protection of computer networks which are remotely linked to client devices. Through end-point security, the connection of tablets, laptops, mobile phones, wireless devices and many more are linked to corporate networks which produce attack paths for security threats.

The significant drivers of end-point security market are increasing BYOD trends among organizations and boosting frequency of endpoint attacks. The mounting adoption of cloud-based security solutions and growing demand for integrated endpoint security solutions are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for end-point security market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Companies profiled in this report include:

Avast Software Inc.

AVG Technologies

Bitdefender

Cisco Systems Inc.

ESET

F-Secure Corporation

Fortinet Inc.

McAfee Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

The global end-point security market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, services, and vertical. Based solutions, the market is segmented as Anti-Virus Antispyware Antimalware, Firewall, End-Point Device Control, Intrusion Prevention, and End-Point Application Control. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented into On-Premises, Cloud. Based on services the market is bifurcated into Consulting, Training and Support, Managed Services. Similarly, the market is segmented on the basis of vertical namely: Government and Defense, BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Education, Others.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the end-point security market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting end-point security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the end-point security market in these regions.

