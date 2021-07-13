Enterprise WAN Market Showcases Promising Growth During Forecast 2015-2027: Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Juniper

Enterprise WAN can be described as a corporate network that is used for connecting geographically dispersed customers/clients/users area. Majority of the enterprise WANs links LANs at more than one locations, which is the similar case with most WANs. These WANs often expand their connectivity to additional remote users with the help of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Burgeoning demand for mobility services, and simplified network architecture along with the ability to reduce OPEX are some of the factor significantly driving the Enterprise WAN market in the coming years. However security breach is anticipated to remain key threat over the market throughout the forecast period.

The “Global Enterprise WAN Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Enterprise WAN industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Enterprise WAN market with detailed market segmentation by type, enterprise size and geography. The global Enterprise WAN market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Enterprise WAN market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies profiled in this report include:

Arista Networks

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell EMC

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

Riverbed Technology, Inc.

VeloCloud Networks, Inc. (VMware)

The global Enterprise WAN market is segmented on the basis of type, and enterprise size. Based type, the market is segmented as SD-WAN and Traditional WAN. On the basis of the Enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Enterprise WAN market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Enterprise WAN market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Enterprise WAN market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Enterprise WAN market in these regions.

