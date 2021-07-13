ePharmacy Market Key Statistics with Global Revenue Forecasts by 2025

Increasing internet penetration in the developed as well as developing economies and growing geriatric population are the major drivers which are likely to anticipate the growth of ePharmacy market. Tech savvy consumers and increasing interest on online shopping is providing new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Electronic pharmacy or internet pharmacy, commonly called as ePharmacy, is a method of enabling the online purchase of medicines. It offers the convenience to its customers in purchasing and delivering products, providing valuable information on the prescribed drugs, and offers transparency in prices. The ePharmacy market helps in governing policies on the treatment and delivering proper & safe prescription drugs.

The report comprehensively identifies and analyzes growth trends, along with key drivers such as increasing digitization rates, high demands in the end-user industry, and challenges and opportunities in the ePharmacy market. The report consists of a thorough profiling in terms of business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent developments of key players in the market. The ePharmacy Market Report covers the strategic moves adopted by a variety of key companies, including new product launches, joint ventures, product development, mergers and accusations that affect the ePharmacy market. The report focuses on five major regions (divided into 17 major countries) in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa and South America.

What this report contains:

Market Dynamics

2. Competitive Analysis

3. Market Trends and Market Forecasts

4. Market Share and Market Size

5. Opportunity and Customer Analysis

6. Product Price Survey

The main players in this report are:

Walgreen Co.

2. CVS Health

3. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

4. OptumRx, Inc.

5. The Kroger Co.

6. Giant Eagle, Inc.

7. DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)

8. Rowlands Pharmacy

9. Express Scripts Holding Company

10. Eurapon Pharmahandel GmbH

During the forecast period of 2019-2025, the ePharmacy market is expected to experience significant growth. This report highlights various factors such as drivers, futures trends, and growth opportunities. The report also provides insight into how the market will behave during the forecast period, as well as potential impacts on market segments, subsegments and industries in the short, medium and long term. The market numbers presented in the report are displayed in a graphical format for better understanding and analysis of the market.

The market size for ePharmacy is derived primarily from the supply side (i.e. market players operating in the global ePharmacy market). As a result, the revenues of all major companies operating across the value chain are at the local, world and national levels. Historical and current market information is gathered through knowledge bases, paid databases, magazines, press releases, trade unions, company presentations, annual reports and other public information. The research team also mentions a variety of paid data sources, such as Factiva, Hoovers, and Bloomberg, and numerous other sources have also been cited to derive the company’s annual revenue and other segment-related financial information. In addition, information on key industry trends such as market prospects and growth prospects, market composition, market dynamics, and segmentation checks are obtained from primary interviews with market participants, including industry experts, regional managers, CEOs, and market experts with significant industry experience.

