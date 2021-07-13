Epoxy Paints and Coatings Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Key Player Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Basf Corporation and Jotun Group

The global epoxy paints and coatings market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for epoxy resins due to the growing trend of underwater painting. Furthermore, Increasing deamand from the end-use industries such as automotive, electrical, etc due to its exellent features of giving toughness and durability to the paints and coatings is likely to drive the demand for epoxy paints and coatings in the coming years. However, low applicability for exterior painting and coating is projected to hinder the growth of epoxy paints and coatings market. Likewise, development of powder based epoxy paints and coatings may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1.Akzo Nobel N.V.

2.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

3.Basf Corporation

4.Jotun Group

5.Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

6.Masco Corporation

7.Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

8.Ppg Industries Inc.

9.Rpm International Inc.

10.The Sherwin-Williams Company

Epoxy paints and coatings are the thermosetting polymer, which is a mixture of resin and hardener to give it a robust and solvent resistant characteristics. The epoxy paints and coatings are resistant towards corrosion, chemicals, low porosity, and also acts as a strong adhesive. The process of curing helps in giving more useful properties to paints and coatings such as high durability and strength. It is used for various purposes in the industry such as painting & coating, adhesives for manufacturing electrical appliances, automobile parts, and vehicles, etc. Industries such as building & construction, automotive, transportation uses epoxy paints and coatings widely due to its unique features.

The global epoxy paints and coatings market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. On the basis of technology, the epoxy paints and coatings market is segmented into, waterborne, solvent borne, powder-based. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, adhesives, construction, electrical & electronics, transportation, paints & coating, others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Epoxy Paints and Coatings Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

